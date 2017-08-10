Slideshow: Annual show was muddy marvellous

Have your say

Visitors to yesterday’s Thornton-le-Dale Show were undeterred by the boggy conditions caused by torrential rain on Tuesday.

The event took place, as planned, at The Showground in Maltongate, and featured a host of attractions, including sheepdogs, falconry and gun dogs, plus all the traditional horse and livestock classes, handicrafts, farm and garden produce.

Thornton Dale Show 2017 . Judge James Airey with Charlie Glaves and his Southdown Ram. . pic Richard Ponter 173940d

Also on the schedule were fire stunt displays, amazing feats by Jamie Squibb of Freestyle Moto X and the spectacular Knights of Nottingham.

The popular show also featured a large number of trade stands and exhibitions.

There was also live music provided by The Dave Clegg Band, Ali and the Beachcombers and the Railroad Hobos.

The show, which is billed as “the best of entertainment at the best of country shows”, also had a licensed bar and refreshments to keep visitors fed and watered.

To keep up to date on plans for next year’s show, go to http://www.thorntonledale.com/