Snap-happy Jess wins army photo contest

A Scarborough army cadet is snap happy after winning a top prize in a photo contest.

Jess Tappenden-Rowell, a cadet sergeant in the Scarborough Army Cadet Force, won the Cadet Life category in the British Army Photographic Competition 2017.

Jess, who has been a member of the Scarborough detachment in Coldyhill Lane, Newby, for three and a half years, said her photograph epitomised what her cadet life is all about – achievement.

The 16-year-old, a student at Scarborough Sixth Form College, said: “One of the best things I look forward to every week is drill. I really enjoy it. I also enjoy the fieldcraft exercises and that is what is so good about being a cadet, I get to enjoy things that don’t happen at college.

“My whole idea of being a cadet is achieving things.

“And that’s why I got everyone together in the photograph showing off all the awards we had won as a detachment as well as individuals.”

In a recent competition at Catterick Garrison Jess came third out of all the individuals competing in the 4th Infantry Brigade area and was happy to show off her Black Cat badge awarded to her in the picture.

And Jess said of her success in the photographic contest: “I am really honoured. It’s pretty amazing especially as it’s the first time this category has been held but without my fellow cadets I couldn’t have won.”

The Imperial War Museum in London is holding a display of the winning images.