St Augustine's School's year 7 concert delights audience of 500

St Augustine’s School’s annual year 7 concert took place at Westborough Methodist Church to a full house of over 500 parents, pupils, staff and friends.

The whole of the year group, 120 in all, formed one massive choir to sing songs from The Sound of Music and Annie, and pop songs such as Read All About It, Skyfall and Don’t Stop Me Now.

The pupils have been working hard in their music lessons since starting the school in September, learning 15 songs for the concert. Along with the choir many pupils performed solo instrumental pieces and dances.

Head of music Oliver Barron said “What an achievement after only six weeks at the school to put on a concert like this. All the pupils did brilliantly and to see girls and boys alike enjoying singing with such enthusiasm is just amazing. I am so very proud of them all!”