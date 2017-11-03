Stanton scores double in cup win for Heslerton Under-15s

Heslerton Under-15s progressed to the next round of the FA Minor Cup at the expense of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues got off to the worst possible start as Bridge went ahead inside the first minute.

Early in the second half Morgan Kendrew equalised before setting up strike partner Ollie Stanton, who put Heslerton ahead before returning the favour as Kendrew grabbed his second.

Tom Stockdale set up Stanton for his second and man of the match Jamie Atkinson fed Kendrew, who completed his hat-trick, grabbing Heslerton’s fifth.

Cayton Under-12s travelled to Thornton Dale and collected maximum points after a superb 4-3 draw.

It was a comfortable first half for Cayton, who were leading 3-0 at half-time with two goals from William Meadowcroft and Maisie Husler also finding the back of the Dale net.

Dale started the second half strongly and through a spirited fightback got the score back to 3-3.

Cayton weren’t to be denied though and they scored the crucial winner with a goal from Leon Upson.

Man of the match went to Meadowcroft after scoring two goals and a cracking all round display.

Special mention to goalkeeper Jack Wardman, who pulled off three magnificent saves when Dale were on their fightback.

Heslerton Pirates Under-10s visited Scalby Otters and put in two polished performances and goals from man of match Jack Smith, Malachey Kendrew, Oscar Webb, Alfie Bradbury and Oliver Dade sealed a comfortable win in game one

A Smith hat-trick and one each for Webb and Bradbury were enough for victory in game two.

Heslerton Under-Eights welcomed Whitby Fishermens and both teams put on a great game with goals from Archie Pilmoor and Keane Welburn resulting in a draw.

Welburn taking the player of the game award.

The second game saw a goal from player of the game Reece Wright in another very competitive game which again finished honours even.

Heslerton Spiders Under-Sevens travelled to Seamer and despite two goals from Isaac Fawcett, it wasn’t enough as the hosts ran out worthy winners.

The second game was a bit closer, but again the hosts were victorious being the more clinical in front of goal.

