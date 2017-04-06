Staveley strikes four in Scalby win

Scalby Under-14s beat Heslerton Juniors 9-3 as Reuben Staveley grabbed four goals.

The away side scored after 20 seconds through William Whiteside, before man of the match Staveley went on to score four goals.

Connor Avison grabbed a hat-trick, with two of his goals coming from long-range, the second of these the goal of the game from 25 yards giving the Heslerton keeper no chance.

Liam Coulson finished the scoring off after he was put clean through by an Avison back-heel.

Heslerton scored three fine goals, two from captain Ollie Stanton and one from winger Rowan Towse.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s eased to a comfortable 9-0 win against Newlands.

Tom Allan was the chief tormentor, providing a number of assists from both open play and set-pieces.

Ben Flinton opened the scoring, meeting a corner with a bullet header from 10 yards out, before man of the match Oli Lahiff volleyed in his first of the season.

An impressive display from the away keeper kept Newlands in it, though he could do little to prevent Lahiff and Flinton both adding another.

Josh Robertson impressed at the back for the Hawks, ensuring a clean sheet, while Sam Owen, Jayden Isaac and Tom Sellars-Horsley chimed in with goals.

The scoring was completed by Ben Robinson, who scored his first for the Hawks in what has been an impressive debut season with the club.

Scholes Park Under-12s travelled to Pickering Town and won 5-2.

The first 10 minutes saw Scholes pushing upfield to try and get ahead, with a number of opportunities missed.

However the breakthrough came when Harley Adams put Scholes 1-0 up.

Soon after Coby Rowe neatly finished after a through-ball from Reuben Hartley.

Pikes soon upped their game but Scholes’ back three, Bobby Carabine, Tom Newbould and Jamie Cross, stood firm and Scholes went into half-time 2-1 up.

The second half saw a Charlie Baldwin volley to take Scholes to 3-1 up.

Town quickly grabbed a goal back with a penalty.

Scholes’ heads didn’t go down and the score was soon 4-2 when Hartley fired in.

Leo Borritt was denied his first goal for Scholes when the ball struck the bar.

Pickering tried to get back into the game but good goalkeeping from Daniel Taylor denied them from scoring.

Finally Will Stokoe finished with a fine goal taking the score to 5-2.

Heslerton Under-12s travelled to Holt FC and a great end-to-end battle ended in a 4-4 draw.

Great passing produced by the visitors resulted in a fantastic goal from midfielder Joe Pearce and a magnificent hat-trick from striker Billy Keough, yet Holt continued to fight back.

Heslerton missed out on maximum points after Keough’s fourth goal was ruled out for offside.

It was a great team effort from both sides. Man of the match awarded to Heslerton’s was defender George Heap.

Phoenix Colts Under-12s were on the road at Flamborough Vikings.

Colts collected a superb 5-4 victory from the encounter.

