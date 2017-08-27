Staxton and Staithes battle for the title

The battle for the Beckett League Premier Division title will go down to the final day with Staxton and Staithes going for glory in a two-horse race.

Staxton, who lie two points clear at the top, kept themselves in the hunt with a win by 98 runs against Cayton.

Jack Pinder led the charge with an unbeaten 88, while Jodie Robson (53) and Chris Dove (31) also contributed to a tally of 227-5.

Harry Holden gave Cayton hope of pulling off a shock with his 35, but Rohan Diamond's 4-25 helped end their progress on 129.

Staithes meanwhile, beat Scalby by 100 runs to set-up a final day shoot-out.

A knock of 57 from Simon Bowes was added to by Chris Morrison's 46, 32 not out from Brad Lewis and knocks in the 20s from Richard Ward and Tom Steyert, as Staithes pushed on to 214-6.

Jon Barton, Chris Rankin and James Wainwright all reached the 20s in the reply, by Bowes finished a fine all-round day with 5-47, Paul Thaeker took 3-14 and Chris Morrison bagged 2-6 to see them off for 114.

Tom Fitzgerald had a day to remember as Filey saw off a Cloughton side, who are now confirmed in the bottom two.

The all-rounder struck an unbeaten 120, linked with knocks from Josh Dawson (61), David Brannan (41) and Ryan Baldry (29) as Filey tallied 294-3.

Callum Ferrie followed up his two Filey wicket with 61 in the retort, but 2-20 from Fitzgerald, 4-48 from Dawson and 3-32 from Baldry made sure Cloughton dropped short.

Basement boys Settrington bagged a win by five wickets against Ebberston.

Alex Machin's 30 and Ben Lockey's 28 provided the only batting highlights in Ebberston's 116, as Andy Monkman ripped through with a five-wicket haul.

George Rounthwaite (33) and Simon Cass (28) then finished the job for the victors.

Heslerton stormed to a comfortable seven-wicket success against Forge Valley.

Valley were taken out for just 94, Mick Glew top scoring on 33, while Dan Jeminson took an amazing 5-7, Scott Brennan scooping 3-25 and Adam Spaven claiming 2-20.

Paul Bowes' 58 saw Heslerton home, though Nasar Khan's 3-18 kept them honest

Seamer were 37 runs better than Nawton Grange in their clash.

The Seamer total came to a very attainable 125, with Jamie Griffin (64) scoring half of the runs, Ben Mountain took 4-10, while Adam Durrant and James Dunn bagged two wickets each.

Grange had a torrid reply, with Paul Greenhough (4-19), Gert Visser (3-27) and Dan Jewitt (2-10) ending things on 88.

Having just missed out on promotion from Division One, Brompton's Steven Appleby was still left celebrating after a fine bowling performance in their seven-wicket win against neighbours Wykeham.

Appleby bagged 7-48 as Wykeham were sent packing for 121. Ross Triffitt's 59 and an unbeaten 28 from Tom Pateman rounded things off.

Champs Mulgrave bagged a tight four-run win in their game against relegated Wold Newton.

Stu Harrison's 61 not out helped Newton to a tally of 159, as Andy Thompson picked up 3-37.

Chris Night's unbeaten 50, Andy Thompson's 30 and 28 from Aaron Leeman guided Mulgrave to the win, despite 5-22 from Matthew Southwell.

Great Habton beat Sherburn by seven wickets.

Rob Featherstone (4-25) and Jim Boyes (3-31) were the bowling stars as Sherburn were dismissed for 127, Phil Pickard's 47 and Jordan Wharton's 29 not out being the main run contributions.

Scores in the 30s from Tris Midgley and Rob Richardson then wrapped things up for Habton.

Relegated Bridlington 2nds saw off Flixton 2nds by eight wickets.

Tom McMeeken's 5-25 and Oliver Beckett's 4-30 saw off Flixton for just 118, before 59 from Louis Beckett and 46 from Andy Clay 46 brought the game to a conclusion.