Staxtonbury all revved up with Redgate Garage

The ninth Staxtonbury music festival takes place from Friday 7 July to Sunday 9 July – and this year’s event has really got into gear thanks to Redgate Garage.

Flixton-based Redgate is sponsoring the event’s Marquee Stage for the duration of the popular festival.

The family-run garage has just celebrated its seventh year in business and is keen to show its support for local events.

Owner Chris Sterriker said: “We were approached by Staxtonbury’s organisers to sponsor the Marquee Stage at the event.

“We had no hesitation given this important event is on our doorstep and many of our customers will attend it. As we also live in the area, we are keen to support the local community.”

Artists performing on the Marquee Stage throughout the weekend include local bands The Nobodys and Moody East along with many others.

The festival organisers pride themselves on the event being family friendly. There are special designated family areas onsite and lots of free activities.

The areas are enclosed and the inner security fencing means that everyone (especially children) is safe and usually within the sight of the security office.

There is a full list of participating artists on www.staxtonbury.com/talent.

Details of where you can purchase this year’s tickets can be found on www.staxtonbury.com