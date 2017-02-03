Stephenson and Brown at the double as Ladies grab victory

Scarborough Ladies put in a five-star performance to crush Tadcaster Magnets 2nds in the Yorkshire League.

The result cemented the Scarborough side’s place in the top three of the table.

After numerous attempts that were blocked by Tadcaster’s goalkeeper, Kelly Brown managed to finally lift the ball over the keeper to find the net for the first goal.

Also in the first-half Scarborough managed to explore a lot of space on the left of the pitch.

A long corner found a deflection before being smashed home by Jacqui Livera in the circle, her strike wrong-footing a surprised goalkeeper for 2-0.

At half-time, Scarborough decided to explore the left-hand side of the pitch much more in attack, which resulted in a good number of short corners, one of which was converted for Brown’s second.

As Scarborough’s pressure on Tadcaster’s goal was now relentless, the defence used all means to keep the ball out, including feet, which resulted in a penalty flick being given to Scarborough.

This was efficiently converted with a strong push to the low right of the keeper by Harriet Stephenson.

With Brown temporarily subbed off the pitch Stephenson added another goal to her name from a short corner, struck so hard and fast from the top of the D that the goalkeeper just couldn’t get her feet together quick enough and the ball went through the pads to hit the backboard.

The Scarborough Men 2nds team faced the Harrogate 6ths side in Division Six North this week at Ashville College and after a resilient display, Scarborough managed to earn a 1-1 draw.

Starting the match with 10 men due to a series of late withdrawals, Scarborough went behind early on after a goalmouth scramble was turned in from close-range.

Despite this, Scarborough continued to push forward and once an 11th man arrived, Scarborough managed to equalise after Phil Young chipped the goalkeeper with a reverse flick.

Harrogate improved in the second half but after a string of saves from goalkeeper Chris Millson, as well as sturdy defending from Marco Masucci and man of the match Mike Waterfield, Scarborough hung on to take a point.

Scarborough men were edged out in a seven-goal thriller at Scarborough College against Bradford 3rds.

Scarborough were unfortunate not to at least take a point from their determination shown.

Rikki Lawrence bagged two goals with exquisite strikes, while Jonny Scott bagged the other through neat build-up play, placing the ball in from close range.

The result leaves Scarborough tantalisingly close to the drop.

All three teams are in action this weekend the men’s first team have a vital away fixture away to Bingley Bees.

The men’s 2nd will be looking be stretch their unbeaten run to three games when they travel to Airedale 3rds.

The ladies are at home to Ben Rhydding 5ths.