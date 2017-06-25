Stephenson shines in Scarborough victory

Oliver Stephenson was the star of the show as Scarborough beat Easingwold by 101 runs in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Alex Carrie kicked things off for Scarborough with 37, before Stephenson took control, smacking 11 fours and two sixes in his 107.

Ben Elvidge (27), Theo Smith (34no) and Bradley Scott (27no) then helped take Scarborough to a hefty 280-5.

All-rounder Ben Elvidge's 5-30 and Linden Gray's 3-39 then combined to bring the Easingwold innings to a conclusion on 179 as Scarborough collected all 10 points on offer.