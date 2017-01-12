Steve Kittrick: Fan's letter sums things up

I thought football fan Chris Bateman summed things up superbly when he sent a letter to the club about last weekend’s game at Burscough.

Chris’ letter said: “I am writing as a non-league football fan of many years standing having been brought up watching Altrincham in the days of the Northern Premier and the likes of Harry Dunn and the great rivalry with Scarborough.

As I now live in Southport I decided to go and watch the match at Burscough on Saturday as I had not seen Scarborough play for about eight years and that was at at the McCain Stadium.

I would like it to be put on record how impressed I was, not only with some of the football that was produced, but more importantly with the passion and loyalty shown by the players to the club and the manager who seemed to receive a substantial amount of abuse from a member of the Scarborough public.

I would suggest that it was simply one of those days for Scarborough who on most other weeks would have gone home with three points and at least as many goals, however it wasn’t to be and no amount of abuse will change that.

So from an unbiased observer, keep up the good work and all the best for the rest of the season and more importantly next year in your new stadium.”

This view summed things up perfectly for me, it was a great assessment of what occurred on the day.

I don’t need to say much more on this, apart from the fact that abusing players, managers and board members of any club doesn’t help at all.

Moving on, we have a big game on Saturday when we will need a big performance against a very good Lancaster City side.

It is all very tight at the top, a few defeats and you can slip out of it, while a few wins and you can leap right into the thick of things.

We had a few positives on Tuesday night when we beat Spennymoor in the cup, the biggest being the performance of striker Benny Igiehon.

He showed in that game exactly what he can do, running the channels, getting stuck in, winning his headers and scoring goals.

If Benny wants to progress further in the game then he needs to do this on a regular occasion.

He’s fit, he’s six-foot five and he’s built like a barn door. He also has the attributes of pace and power.

It is a learning curve for him and us this season.

Now we just have to turn him into a 20 or 30-goal-a-season striker.

Benny is a lovely lad, but nice players don’t win you titles. He needs to find that aggressive streak that can help push himself and us forward.