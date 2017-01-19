STEVE KITTRICK: Frustrated by poor first half performance

It is very important that we bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat against leaders Lancaster City.

The frustrating thing was how bad we were in the first half of the game.

A lot of the players held their hands up at half-time and said how poor they had been during that opening period.

If you look at our performance in the second 45 minutes then it was a lot better.

Had Lewis Dennison forced the ball home with a few minutes left on the clock then it could have been a lot different.

We got a response, but we don’t want that for just 45 minutes, we need it from 3pm.

The lads will have learned a lot from that game and so have I.

This league isn’t about good pitches or good football, it is about players giving their all and sticking to their jobs.

That is exactly what Lancaster did in the first half, and I think they were the best we have seen at doing it.

We have said about making the odd change here and there to the squad, maybe we have to bring in players who can do that side of things.

Did Lancaster deserve to win the game? Probably.

Did Lancaster have the same quality at their disposal as us? Probably not.

I totally get the frustration of the fans at the moment, they just want us to win games.

I am exactly the same. I hate losing and I hate what it brings with it.

It means that I wake up at 2 or 3am and think about where we have gone right and where we have gone wrong.

I do sleep a lot easier when we have won.

After a bad couple of results you lie there in bed and start to question your decisions and your players, but that isn’t a good thing to do because these lads haven’t become bad players overnight.

A couple of bad results can affect a team, which has happened to us.

We now need to put those behind us and get the points back on the board when we go to Brighouse on Saturday.