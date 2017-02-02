STEVE KITTRICK: Looking ahead to big future

Looking at the positivity at this club and the progression we are making, it is clear that there is a very bright future.

I’m looking forward to sitting down and having a chat with the board members about what lies ahead of us.

I’d like to see what they have planned for the club on and off the field, this will mean we can move on together and look at planning for what is an exciting time.

We have gone through a bit of a tough time over the past month with injuries and not playing the same 11 twice, but the last few results have shown that the lads are really digging in.

Callum Robinson has gone away and come back stronger, Scott Brown has recovered well from his knock and the attitude of Niall Flint has really impressed me.

Niall has to travel two-and-a-half hours from his house to get to a home game.

We’ve spoken to players who won’t even travel 10 miles to play.

The win against Tadcaster in the League Cup on Tuesday night just showed how far we have come.

The lads really worked hard and got us the result that we wanted.

Matt Lucid impressed me in only his second appearance for the club, he is a player who could well be involved again on Saturday when we take the trip to Hyde.

He was strong against Tadcaster and communicated well. This was against two good strikers in Tom Corner and Josh Greening.

It was good for him to cap what was a good display with a winning goal.