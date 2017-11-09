STEVE KITTRICK: New signing is another vital cog

The signing of centre-halfJames Knowles this week is another important piece of the jigsaw for us.

He is a vastly experienced defender and I feel that he is the organiser that we need in there.

We are still in talks with a few players to take things on a bit further.

I don’t think we are far away, but there are areas that we can strengthen.

After James’ signing, there might be a bit more news before the weekend.

Prescot will not be an easy place to go on Saturday and it will be made tougher by the fact that they are doing well in the league this season.

They have brought together a group of good, young players who work hard for the club and put their foot in.

They demonstrated what they are all about on Saturday when they picked up a home win against a tough Glossop side.

It is up to us to go out there be strong, organised and get something out of the game to keep pushing us towards where we want to be.

Our home games allow us to play the expansive football that we can do so well, but it is games like this that win you leagues.

If you can come away from these battles with three points in the bag, having worked hard, that is the sign of a good side.

Our performance at Prescot last season was, for me, our best performance of last season.

We went there, mixed it with them in difficult conditions and came away with the three points.

I’m hoping for something similar on Saturday.