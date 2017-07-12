Search

Steve Kittrick on Boro's opening win

Boro moved away to a solid start in pre-season as they beat NCEL Division One side East Yorkshire Carnegie 2-0.

Goals from Joe Danby and Jimmy Beadle handed Boro the success.

Nathan Valentine feels a heavy challenge

To listen to boss Steve Kittrick's view, click on the link.