STEVE KITTRICK: Pushing on in the new year

I think you have to say that we have had a merry Christmas.

We came away from the two games against Tadcaster and Goole with six points, which importantly kept us in the top half-dozen.

Many people are talking about the big game we have a week on Saturday at home to leaders Lancaster City, but before that we still have two very important fixtures.

This starts this weekend with a trip west to play Burscough, which wil certainly not be as easy as people may think.

They may be bottom of the table, but you just don’t know what you will get when you go over there.

They will be fighting tooth and nail to avoid relegation, so it is important that we head over there with the same mentaility that took us to the points against Prescot Cables.

Then, on Tuesday night, we will have the opportunity to test ourselves against Spennymoor in the Doodson Sport Trophy.

This will give us the chance to compare how far we have come this season against a team who are doing well in the division above.

It is a game we are taking very seriously because we had a lot of success in the competition last season when we reached the final.

We have a bit more positive news around the corner as well in the fact that Dean Lisles is approaching full fitness.

The fans will have seen him on the pitch before Monday’s game against Goole, now we just have to make sure that he is ready to get back out there and do the business.

Having him back in the squad will be like having a brand new player, as it will be when we finally get the clearance for Alhassane Keita to play.

The paperwork is in place for him, but we just have to wait for the international clearance to come through.

Hopefully he’ll come back the same player.