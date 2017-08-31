STEVE KITTRICK: Ready for big FA Cup challenge

Workington will provide us with a very stiff test in our home FA Cup game on Saturday.

I have come across them a number of times during my time in the Conference North, they will be organised, strong and they’ll bring a number of good players over to this side of the country.

We just have to deal with it and do our best to progress in the competition.

There is plenty of encouragement we can take from the Bank Holiday weekend.

The win against Clitheroe was exceptional and we also did well for periods against South Shields.

The frustrating thing on Monday was the fact that we gave them three goals.

On another day we could have gone a goal to the good in the first minute as well, which would have completely changed the game.

If we can cut out the defensive errors that have been putting us under pressure then we will be getting there. We’ll be working on exactly that at training this week.

This is a great opportunity for us, not only to push on in a national competition, but also to draw a big team in the next round.

I’ve been at the first round stage on three occasions before, so I know what it is like to come up against the big dogs.

This competition means so much to the supporters, which is something I only realised a few seasons back when I was at Ossett Town.

That season we drew Ossett Albion in the competition and as manager I was given the FA Cup to take around for the whole day.

Everybody wanted their picture taken with it, or they just wanted to touch it, which said so much to me about the cup as a whole.

We are in a fortunate position to be able to lead a team out in this competition, and to do well for our fans would be absolutely amazing.