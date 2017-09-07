Steve Kittrick: Sheffield win was a huge plus for us

Tuesday night’s League Cup win against Sheffield proved to be a very useful one for us.

Before the game we told the lads on the periphery that it was their chance to show what they can do, lads like Danny Stimpson, Charlie Binns and Emile Sinclair did exactly that.

That gives us a selection headache, but as a manager, that is what you want.

The performance will also keep a few lads on their toes, because if they don’t perform, somebody will come in and take their place.

Emile obviously came away from the game with most of the praise, scoring a hat-trick on his first competitive start for the club, but we’ll have to see how he is ahead of the weekend.

That was his first 90 minutes for a long time and I know he was icing his hamstring after that game, but we have definitely learned a lot about him as a player.

His runs from deep were excellent and he proved to be a real handful.

We do have a lot of options up there though, Billy Logan did well when he came on, while the rest of the lads have impressed me in recent games.

That is the same across the park, we are fortunate enough to have options all over.

You need that though, especially as we have some very important games coming thick and fast.

On Saturday we travel to play a Brighouse team, who will be tough to beat.

The Brighouse game a couple of seasons ago was where I came to have a look at what Scarborough Athletic were all about, before I took over as manager of the club.

It is funny how things have changed from there.

There has been a natural progression since then, as there would have been with me in charge or with anybody else in the role.

After Saturday we have a game against Ossett Albion on Tuesday night, which again will be a different challenge.

That comes before the FA Cup home game against Sunderland RCA a week on Saturday.

Sunderland beat Liversedge in the last round and I’ve spoken to their boss Jonathan Rimmington about them in depth.

Hopefully that will help our cause, but before we concentrate on that tie we have a lot of important football to get through.