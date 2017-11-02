STEVE KITTRICK: We need to put Tuesday behind us

As I’ve said before, the best test of a team is how well they bounce back from a defeat.

It was frustrating on Tuesday night to lose at Glossop, but there were a lot of positives that we can take from the game.

I thought we were organised, we competed against a big, strong team and we created chances.

If we’d have taken our chances on the night then I think we’d have won the game comfortably, but we just lacked that all-important killer instinct.

Maybe it was just the rub of the green on the night that we didn’t have.

It is difficult on a Tuesday night because you can get different levels from players and Glossop is always a tough place to go.

I have criticised our defenders in the past few weeks, but I thought we looked very solid back there.

The lads have been digging in for the cause across the pitch, Jimmy Beadle played with a chest infection, Billy Logan had damaged ribs and Ross Daly was struggling with a groin strain, but they gritted their teeth and did it for us.

We need to keep doing exactly that and our rewards will come, hopefully starting with the visit of Ramsbottom United on Saturday.

If we’d have said at the start of the season that we’d be fourth in the table, having lost just twice with so much football ahead of us, we’d be happy with that.

We have a good points ratio and we need to maintain that as things get a little tougher.

The pitches will get boggier and it will get harder to play football, which is what we experienced on Tuesday.

That will be the same for all the teams at the top of the table, they will also have problems in picking up the points.

If we keep going as we are doing then I’m confident that we’ll have a successful season.