STEVE KITTRICK: Working hard to bounce back

It will all be about intensity this week because that is the main thing we will be working on in training.

Saturday was a frustrating one, but we’ll be working very hard to bounce straight back from it.

I want people to compete in training and then take that out to the field on Saturday to get us the three points.

It was difficult to take at Prescot because at one end of the park their keeper gave a man-of-the-match performance, making a number of very good stops.

Then at the other end, we were punished for the errors that we made - another thing that we’ll be working on.

As I’ve said before, games are all about fine margins and on that occasion it just didn’t go our way.

If we can cut out the individual errors then I’m confident that we’ll still be able to get to where we need to be.

It was good to see James Knowles out there for his debut. He will take a bit of time to get up to speed with the rest of the lads, but he is strong, organised and he is somebody that wants to do well for this club.

The home fans will get their first look at him on Saturday and we’ll be planning to get back to winning ways against Trafford.

They are a good side who are just finding their feet at the moment, so it won’t be an easy fixture for us.

It would be great if the fans can really get behind us on Saturday because we all want to be winning games for this club and we are all hoping to bounce straight back from the defeat.