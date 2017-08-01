Stewart leaves Boro

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed that striker Carl Stewart has left the club.

Stewart initially joined Boro last pre-season and went on to bag 12 goals before moving on to sign for Tadcaster.

The frontman then rejoined boss Steve Kittrick's side ahead of the current pre-season, but with the new Evo-Stik North campaign a week away, Boro have opted to let him move on.

Stewart's appearances during pre-season have been limited, though he did manage to score the winning goal in the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy win against Bridlington Town.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "We want to wish Carl all the best in the future.

"We had given him a second chance at the club, but he has not been totally committed to us in pre-season.

"With the ambitions we have this season, it is very important that we have everyone pulling 100% in the same direction."