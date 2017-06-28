Stewart vows to repay Boro fans

Returning striker Carl Stewart has vowed to repay the Scarborough Athletic fans to atone for his mistake of leaving the club last season.

Stewart's goals had helped Boro to the top of the Evo-Stik North when he opted to sign for rivals Tadcaster because it was closer to home.

He now regrets that decision, and after speaking to boss Steve Kittrick this week, he grabbed the opportunity to return with both hands.

"I had originally decided to join Shaw Lane because it was getting closer and closer to the start of the season, but I was wanting to come back to Scarborough because it is such an exciting time for the club," he said.

"I spoke to Steve (Kittrick) and that was that, I have unfinished business at the club.

"It is important for me to repay the fans for leaving. That was a big mistake and I want to put it right. I hope the supporters get behind me and the club.

"This is a big season and I want to be part of it, I can't wait to get out there on the pitch at the new ground in Scarborough.

"There is a lot of competition, but that is exactly what you want. You don't want to know that you have a shirt every week.

"I know a lot of the lads already, which is a good thing, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training with them on Saturday."