Stimpson glad to have settled at Boro

Danny Stimpson is looking to cement himself into a long-term future at Scarborough Athletic.

The towering defender was has already had two clubs this pre-season, but he is now keen to settle in at Boro.

Danny Stimpson in action for Boro Picture by Will Palmer

Stimpson originally signed a one-year deal with Evo-Stik South side Cleethorpes, before he was offered the chance to move to Turkish Liga One team Boluspor on an 18-month contract.

But after a break down in communications, Stimpson has opted for the security that Boro bring.

"It has been an interesting pre-season for me really," said the centre-back.

"At the start of the season I signed with Cleethorpes, but then the offer from Turkey came along and I was supposed to be leaving this Friday.

"In recent weeks they have been pushing things back and back, it seemed like I was being messed around.

"The exact same thing happened last summer and I ended up missing the transfer period, which was something I didn't want to happen again.

"In the end I decided that I wanted to just join a club in England to get some security. Mez (Dave Merris) gave me a call, telling me to come down to Scarborough.

"I played in the game against Brid and spoke to the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) after it, for me it became a no brainer."

Stimpson began his career at Leeds United, having also spent time with Huddersfield Town, York City and in Sweden, where he teamed up with fellow Boro man Jimmy Beadle.

He added: "I was in the youth team at York when Jimmy was a pro there and I got on really well with him.

"I was offered a pro deal at York, but Jimmy said that he was going to play in Sweden and I was given the same opportunity.

"I went out there and scored 16 goals from centre-midfield in my first season, which wasn't bad for a central defender.

"The experience brought me on so much as a player because the style of play was a lot more technical. Because of it I'm a lot more comfortable on the ball nowadays."

Stimpson is now keen to continue his goals record this season, as well as playing a part in helping Boro to success.

"My target for the season is always a minimum of 10 goals," he said.

"You can't always keep a clean-sheet as a defensive unit, but if we can chip in with goals from all over the park then that can win you games.

"I'm not going to jinx things and say that we are going to go out there and win the league, but with the squad we have I think we can achieve promotion.

"It is about keeping a big squad, keeping people happy and keeping things fresh.

"We have a good blend of players, ones that can be nasty to take three points away from home, but also ones that can play football as well.

"The competition will be great for us all as well. You can get very complacent as a footballer, but when you are being pushed all the time, that can help you get to where you want to be."

Stimpson is looking forward to going back to his roots on Saturday when Boro host Leeds Under-23s at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

He added: "I'm really looking forward to that one. I've got a point to prove and it is against my hometown team, which always means something."