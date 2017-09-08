Stolen car set on fire in the early hours

A stolen car was found burnt out in a field at Harwood Dale in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to the area at around 1am and said the vehicle was believed to have been set alight deliberately.

Yesterday afternoon, a fire which had started in two wheelie bins in Maple Drive, spread to a nearby hedge, decking area and damaged external eletrical fittings.

And crews from Scarborough and Robin Hood’s Bay went to a four-storey building in Eastborough, where a fire alarm was sounding, but this turned out to be a false alarm.