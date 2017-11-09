‘Stop council’s wrecking of this gem’

A thriving club that was misleadingly highlighted by Scarborough Council as a collapsing group has issued a ‘hands off’ message about the authority’s plans to sell off the site as a good spot for a hotel-pub with car parking.

The plans are sparking widespread opposition and follow concern expressed at a public meeting that this was a council assault on the town’s Edwardian and Victorian heritage for short-term Town Hall revenue.

South Cliff Bowls club on Scarborough's Filey Road. pic Richard Ponter 175070b

The authority has pushed South Cliff Bowls Club into a development scheme that was originally based on housing being built at the old Filey Road sports and tennis centre.

Committee member John Rowlands, who has produced two giant hands as protest posters at the entrance to club’s acre-sized green and historic pavilion, said the reaction to SBC’s manoeuvres will increase.

“My inbox has been very busy with messages and letters from a wide area of Scarborough,” he said as he urged people to sign the protest petition form.

Club chairman Tony Campbell said membership has risen despite the misleading information to the council’s cabinet and he says in a letter to SBC: “We wish to express strongest concerns ... the club has existed on this site for over 100 years ... and it is synonymous with hospitality and beauty.” He adds: “Members have invested significant time and money in green maintenance, clubhouse repairs and improvements and have a deep affinity for the site and its history.” The council appears to be ignoring its own conservation policy, and with a reduced consultation period, says the club.

