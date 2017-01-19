Striker Logan signs for hometown club Boro

Billy Logan has rejoined hometown club Scarborough Athletic after a successful spell at Pickering Town.

Logan, who started the season at Saturday League side West Pier, had originally turned down Boro, but having spoken to Steve Kittrick this week, the striker changed his mind.

In his second spell at Pickering, which started in November, Logan scored nine games in just a handful of appearances.

Kittrick said: “We spoke to him this week and just convinced him where he needs to be.

“He is a local lad and he’s played for the club before.

“After doing well as a youngster at Mansfield he went into the wilderness a little, but now he’s settled down, had a family and he wants to give it a go again.

“He was scoring goals and playing well at Pickering, which is exactly what we need.”

Boro have also signed former Grimsby Town defender Jacob Norburn, who has just returned from a spell in Italy with Benevento.

He trained with Boro on Wednesday and was in line to join Logan in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Brighouse.

Kittrick added: “Jacob is a player we need to have a good look at because he has been recommended to me. We’ll see how he goes.”

The news of Logan’s move to Boro came as a huge disappointment to Pickering Town manager Paul Marshall.

He said: “I’m disappointed because he told me last week that he was staying.

“He rang me on Tuesday night and said that he wanted to take the opportunity of playing at a higher level.

“He has done well since he’s been with us, he’s got his mojo back after falling out of love with the game.

“I was hoping that he’d stay with us until the end of this season and then possibly move on to Scarborough, but he’s obviously had his head turned.”