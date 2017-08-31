Strikers back for FA Cup test

Scarborough Athletic could have strikers Emile Sinclair and Lewis Clarkson available for Saturday’s FA Cup first qualifying round home clash against Workington.

Both players have been struggling with injuries over the past few weeks, but they now look to have recovered in time to face the Evo-Stik Premier club.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: “We have a few niggles, but Emile and Lewis are getting back to full fitness, so they could well be involved.”