Student follows in the footsteps of top acting talents

A schoolboy from Scarborough is preparing to follow in the footsteps of Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Downton Abbey’s Lily James.

Jonathan Loades, 18, is starring in a special performance of Comedy of Errors at Daisy’s former school, the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire.

He is playing the lead role of Antipholus of Ephesus in the Shakespearean comedy.

The students will be using the back lawn of the school’s Mansion House to put on an open-air performance.

Jonathan joined Tring Park School when he was 11, but prior to that, he was at St Martin’s CoE Primary School in Scarborough.

Jonathan’s dad Matt said: “Jonathan has worked extremely hard for 14 years learning his craft and the past seven years at Tring Park have set him up for what we all hope will be a very successful career in the performing arts.

“He is very likeable and has had positive feedback from some very prominent people in the industry.

“This year marks a great way for Jonathan to end his time at Tring Park by playing a leading role in Comedy of Errors. Thank you to director of drama Ed Applewhite and all the acting course team for moulding Jonathan into the actor he has become today.”