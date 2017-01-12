Students’ achievements celebrated at awards evening

Scarborough Sixth Form College recently held an Awards Evening at The Spa to celebrate the success of students who left in the summer.

The event was a great opportunity for students to reflect on their time at the college.

Students returned from across the country where they are currently at university, studying for higher apprenticeships, or working.

Awards included the Principal’s Achievement Award.

This went to Jake Marshall who is now studying at King’s College London for his outstanding efforts into his studying, but also for taking every opportunity to get involved in events in college and beyond.

Daisy Speight who is now studying Philosophy, Ethics and Religion at Leeds Trinity University College got the Ambassador for Life in memory of former student Joe Roberts-Anderson and David Wilson achieved the Shackleton Award in memory of Jamie Shackleton for his outstanding commitment to volunteering and leadership.

Two students, Hannah Marsden and Emily Butler gained Mathematics Awards from the Old Girls’ High School Association in memory of Ms Glauert, a former headteacher.

Entertainment was provided by the college’s current BTEC Performing Arts students who showcased some of their work.

Rowan Johnson, vice principal at the college, said: “It is fantastic to see all our former students doing so well and listening to what they are going on to achieve in life beyond the College.”

