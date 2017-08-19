Students’ idea earns success in competition

An idea to develop a support service to help disadvantaged adults into work has secured Scarborough University Technical College a runners-up place – and £500 – in a regional competition.

The Project Reinvent Challenge invited pupils across Yorkshire, aged 11-19 to use their learning and knowledge in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths) to develop a workable idea to help improve life in their community.

A team of four Year 10 pupils from the college –Hannah Nelson, Ellie Gavin, Tamia Bepete and Abi Hewitson – impressed judges with their entry Life Skills Centre.

Based at the Falsgrave Community Resource Centre, the project would provide tuition and support in a range of STEM subjects to help people looking to get back into work or to improve their life prospects.

The evening classes would also offer an introduction into using technology and improving the 3 Rs – reading, writing and maths. Drax, the electricity generation business based near Selby, awarded the idea funding to help it get started. It sponsored the competition with a total prize fund of £10,000.

Andy Koss, Drax Power CEO, said: “It’s been rewarding to see young people harness their imagination and STEM learning to find new ways to support their local communities.”