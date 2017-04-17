Students piping hot at Ampleforth

Ampleforth College recently hosted the annual Solo Piping and Drumming Contest as part of a series of piping and drumming events held by the North East England Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

More than 85 performances took place and the school welcomed a variety of pipe bands, including the North East England Cadet Pipes and Drums, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, City of Newcastle, Sedbergh School Pipe Band, Beverley and District and Manchester Phoenix.

Ampleforth College’s own pipe band, the Ampleforth Highlanders, is reputed to be the largest pipe band in the North of England

Two of its members were among the first prizes winners; Tom Tom Scott-Mason for the Novice March Drumming and the Juvenile Drumming competitions, and Rory Stewart for the Juvenile March and Intermediate March category.

Pipe Major Bryan Robinson said: “It was a fantastic day and we were pleased to welcome so many pipers and drummers. The North East Branch area covers quite an expanse so we are delighted that Tom Tom and Rory have been named best Juvenile Drummer and Piper in the North East England Branch respectively, and that so many other Ampleforth students managed to place and secure trophies.”