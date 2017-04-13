Students welcome celebrated playwright

Scarborough Sixth Form College welcomed Paul Allen to share his expertise with the BTEC Performing Arts students.

Paul is a prestigious playwright and the official biographer of Sir Alan Ayckbourn, but is perhaps best known as the former presenter of Radio 4’s arts programme, Kaleidoscope.

There was a reading of one of Paul’s best-known plays, Brassed Off, an adaptation of the film which celebrates the gritty determination of miners in the face of pit closures. He was able to give students a real insight into writing plays having had a number of his plays performed across the country including at the National Theatre.