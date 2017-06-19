Summer Solstice at Rievaulx Terrace

On Wednesday 21 June, National Trust property Rievaulx Terrace, near Helmsley, will be open from 7pm until 10pm, for a special late night opening to celebrate the longest day of the year.

One of Yorkshire’s finest 18th- century landscape gardens, with two temples, Rievaulx Terrace is one the region’s undiscovered gems.

Designed primarily for promenading and dining in style, the site was created by the Duncombe family and finished in 1757. It maintains a feeling of grandeur and tranquillity from the terrace to the temples. The terrace is bordered by woodland with pathways to wander, and has spectacular views down towards Rievaulx Abbey. At one end is the Tuscan Temple; at the other, the Ionic Temple, where the family dined under the magnificent painted ceiling.

Laura Kennedy, visitor experience manager at Rievaulx Terrace, said: “This special late night opening will be the perfect way to watch the sun go down on the longest day of the year. We’re welcoming everyone to come along with a picnic to enjoy the site at a time not usually accessible to visitors. There’ll also be two special ‘Nature walks’ with Head Gardener Nick at 8pm and 9pm to discover more about the wildlife in the area.”

Rievaulx Terrace is open throughout the week from 10am – 5pm.

For more information about visiting Nunnington Hall, tel: 01439 748283 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rievaulxterrace