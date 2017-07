RSPB Bempton Cliffs is inviting people to enjoy the spectacle of diving gannets aboard the Yorkshire Belle between 30 July and 13 August.

An spokesman for the RSPB said: “The Glorious Gannet Cruises do get fully booked so it’s advisable to book early by phoning the RSPB office on 01262 422211.

“The cruise lasts about three hours and costs £22 for an adult and £11 for a child aged 16 and under. For more information visit www.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs.”