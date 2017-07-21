Take groovy train and hear 60s hits

Visitors to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway can get their groove on to some of the top hits from the 60s this weekend.

Pickering Station will be hosting a special Pirate Radio exhibit as part of its new and improved 60s Fest.

Music from the period, including the Radio London Fab 40 for the week of 23 July 1967, will be played across the railway throughout the weekend. Boogie to ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ by Arthur Conley, ‘All You Need Is Love’ by The Beatles and ‘Bye, Bye, Baby’ by The Symbols.

The exhibition will give the history of offshore radio and showcase all of the stations, their DJs and their unique styles.

There will be a special place in the display to Radio 270 which was on air from mid-1966 until 14 August 1967.

This station operated with a 10 kilowatt transmitter from a coaster in Scarborough Bay and was known in radio circles as the seasick station as the vessel was very small and the weather always choppy or rough.

Chris Dannatt the organiser of the exhibit and Geoff Pearson, a member of the Radio London team from 1964 to 1966 will be available to answer questions during the weekend.

Geoff said: “We’re very excited to bring our Pirate Radio exhibition to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s 60s Fest. Pirate Radio has a fascinating history and we’re sure families will love listening to the top songs of the decade.”

It’s not just Pickering station that’s getting in the groove. Other stations will be decked out in sixties fashion.

Head back in time and visit ELVISham, try live music at Goathland, and check out the ‘old and new’ mini display at Grosmont.