Taking the plunge for mental health charity

A brave mum from Malton who battled with severe mental health problems will jump out of a plane at 10,000 feet to raise money for a mental health charity that helped her.

Lizi Walker, who admits she is really scared of heights, is taking on a skydive on Sunday 28 May to raise funds for Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind (SWR Mind).

The local charity gives life-saving support to around 1,000 people every year with mental health issues as well as raising awareness and reducing stigma around mental health.

SWR Mind is close to Lizi‘s heart as she was helped through a difficult time in her life by community support worker Sharon Van Ee from the charity’s Side by Side project.

Lizi, 43, said: “SWR’s help made such a massive difference to me and I feel like I’ve been given a new lease of life.

“I want to give something back for all their help and support and it is rewarding to know I will be helping someone else.

“The sky dive is going to a massive adrenaline buzz as you free fall for half of the jump. I am petrified of heights but if I’m facing my fears I might as well face them all.”

Lizi has a target of £375 through the sky dive and is hoping to smash that amount. If you would like to sponsor Lizi you can visit her Just Giving fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elizabeth-Walker2017.