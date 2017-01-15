Talking News in call for fresh volunteers

A vital community-based charity is looking for new volunteers.

Scarborough Talking News is a volunteer-run charity which records and distributes local news.

Members place the news onto cassettes and memory sticks and then deliver them to the area’s sight impaired, or anyone who has difficulty reading a newspaper.

The charity’s chairman Malcolm Smith said: “We are particularly short of volunteers to undertake the digital recording aspect of the job. If you are fairly up to date with IT skills we would love to hear from you.

“It would only involve recording on a rota once or perhaps twice per month on a Wednesday morning and we can provide full training on how to operate the equipment. If you are retired and would like to contribute to the community this is a great way to give something back.”

For more information please contact Mr Smith via email at bruce@malcs70.plus.com or by calling 01723 583177.