Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Scarborough town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Scarborough.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported that she had been touched on her body by a man who walked past.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident which occurred on York Place, outside the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 22 August.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his 20s, about 5ft 9in tall, short black hair with a large/broad build.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s help to establish full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who observed the incident or recalls seeing the man.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Hinchliffe. You can also email David.Hinchliffe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"

For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170149734