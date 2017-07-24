Teenagers arrested as investigation continues into vandalism of historic North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Two teenagers were arrested after vandals targeted historic carriages at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Seven of the heritage train carriages - which have featured on TV in Dad's Army and Downton Abbey - were severely damaged inside and out overnight on Saturday at Pickering railway station.

Police today said two boys, aged 17, had been arrested and bailed in connection with the vandalism.

And they said officers expect to make further arrests as the investigation continues.



Enquiries are continuing and police have urged anyone who has images from the incident to forward them to the force.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12170129575.

The carriages were parked in the siding, at the far side of the main visitor car park at Pickering, when they were targeted.

The varnished teak carriage set, comprised of eight carriages, date back to between 1930 and 1950 and have appeared in films and television, including Downton Abbey and the remake of Dad’s Army.



Chris Price, NYMR’s general manager, told The Yorkshire Post on Sunday that he had been "absolutely devastated" when finding the carriages had were trashed.