The ‘amigos’ get set for mountain mission

Scarborough’s Three Amigos are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, a 25-mile trek, with 5,200ft (1,585m) of ascent, on Saturday September 2.

Eamonn Byrne, Castle Employment recruitment consultant, Anthony Hackworth, a football coach and Ralph Grimwood, a hairdresser, chose the challenge in memory of Eamonn’s father Tom who died on New Year’s Day, and to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice where Tom spent his last days.

The walk incorporates Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres) Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres) and is expected to take The Three Amigos between 10 to 12 hours.

Eamonn said: “My dad was full of life, a real character and loved walking and spending time in the Yorkshire Dales so doing this walk is an apt tribute. We also felt that it is a great way to raise some funds for St Catherine’s and to help support the amazing job they do.’

“The support we have had so far has been amazing, particular thanks must go to Beerhouse Self Drive Hire which is providing the transport to get to the Three Peaks so we can save our legs for the walk itself.”

“None of us have done a walk like this before and we are looking forward to the challenge and raising a glass to dad in celebration once we have completed the walk.

“All three of us have felt so lucky to have had the support of our families, friends, clients along with St Catherine’s Hospice in being able to do this it has all really helped us in our training and kept us focused.”

If you want to support the Three Amigos Take On Three Peaks please visit:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eamonn-byrne1 and make a donation

The hospice needs to raise £11,000 every day to continue its work.