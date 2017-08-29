The latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following were sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Nathan Valvona, 25, of Thorn Tree Avenue, Filey: Jailed for 15 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting to driving without insurance, driving without a licence, resisting a constable and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Connor Taylor, 21, of Prospect Crescent: Jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay £46 compensation after admitting to using threatening behaviour and theft.

Steven Wright, 52, of Pavilion Terrace: Community order made and ordered to pay £20 compensation after admitting to two counts of theft.

Mark Millions, 47, of Eastborough: Ordered to pay a £20 fine and £30 surcharge for using threatening behaviour.

Antony Berry, 31, of Pavillion Square: Disqualified from driving for three months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Jason Watson, 38, of Grosvenor Crescent: Ordered to pay £29.88 for one count of theft.

Simon Wain, 49, of Princess Royal Terrace: Community order made and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge for two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Samantha Roswell, 40, of Trafalgar Square: Jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation for two counts of theft and one count of assault by beating.

James Wagstaff, 34, of NFA: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs after breaching a restraining order.

Deborah Bean, 48, of Low Dalby Road, Thornton-Le-Dale: Disqualified from driving for 28 months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Warren Bulmer, 22, of Bramble Way, Scalby: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to drink driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, theft and driving without insurance.

Daniel Hinkles, 20, of Harvest Way, Eastfield: Ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 fine and £30 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Scott Kerr, 29, of NFA: Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting two counts of failing to notify police with an address or residence within terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Nurul Alam, 47, of Castle Road: Driving record endorsed with three points and ordered to pay a £99 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for one count of speeding.

Louise Baxendale, 36, of Rowan Close: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for dishonestly claiming housing benefit and income support despite a change in circumstances.

Lee Boyes, 43, of West Park Avenue, Newby: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £260 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for one count of speeding.

Gary Warwick, 33, of North Marine Road: Ordered to pay £60 costs and a £50 fine for failing to attend supervision appointments following release from prison.

Robert Barnett, 30, of Elders Street: Jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for assault by beating.

Tazmin Robson, 18, of Firthland Road, Pickering: Six points on driving licence and ordered to pay a £110 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge after admitting to driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, 31, of Ramshill Road: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Jason Thompson, 46, of Fletton Road, Norton: Disqualified from driving for 44 months, community order made and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 surcharge for drink driving.

Shane Craven, 25, of Nelson Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £150 compensation after admitting to criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.

Simon Hidreth, 34, of Hampton Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge for one count of assault by beating.

Craig Hornby, 27, of Grange Avenue: Community order made, restraining order made and ordered to pay £625 costs and an £85 surcharge after being found guilty of breaching a restraining order.

Sarah Hickey, 42, of West Square: Ordered to pay an £80 fine and £30 surcharge for using threatening behaviour.

Luke Rainton, 22, of Ridgeway, Eastfield: Ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for using threatening behaviour.

Joanne Whitaker, 49, of Lingholm Crescent, Eastfield: Restraining order made and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for one count of harassment.

Glenn Baker, 49, of Hertford Close, Eastfield: Disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £150 fine, £120 costs and £30 surcharge for drug driving.

Lee Hardwood-Dobie, 49, of Phoenix Drive: Community order made and ordered to pay £85 costs for dishonestly claiming disability living allowance.

Jonathan Stevens, 25, of Westbourne Grove: Ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for riding a cycle dangerously on a road.

Danielle Brass, 37, of Pavilion Square: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £220 in fines, £40 costs and a £30 surcharge for drug driving and failing to surrender to custody.

Andrew Baldwin, 52, of Eastgate, Pickering: Community order made and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge for breaching a non-molestation order.

Marcus Cook, 48, of High Street, Eastfield: Ordered to pay £60 in fines and a £30 surcharge for using threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to custody.

Mickey Harrison, 18, of Eastborough: Ordered to pay £85 costs, £60 fine and a £30 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Kevin Skelton, 21, of Thorntree House, Whitby: Community order made and ordered to pay £500 compensation for assault by beating and criminal damage.

Susan Webster, 53, of Dalby Close: Ordered to pay £160 in fines, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after admitting to being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender to custody.

Karen Allen, 42, of Dean Road: Disqualified from driving for 26 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Christopher Barron, 29, of Downdale Road, Staintondale: Disqualified from driving for 26 months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.