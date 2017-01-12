The new superfood trends to watch out for in 2017

Clean eaters could be scoffing offal, insects and algae this year as new superfood trends take off.

Online retailer Musclefood has analysed popular healthy eating habits and compiled a list of 17 foods which could be taking your Instagram feed by storm in 2017.

They include discarded animal parts, a pasta substitute, a superfruit and natural alternatives to sugar.

As well as a return to traditional staples such as offal, lesser-known staples such as pea protein, maca powder and goji berries are expected to feature on food blogs.

Musclefood's Darren Beale said:

“Customers are becoming far more adventurous with their eating habits, and we’re expecting that trend to continue in 2017.

“Offal may not sound appetising at first thought, but organ meats like calf liver and beef brain pack tonnes of important health benefits, so it’s great to see people are taking the plunge and trying new things.

“It’s really great to see that the stigma surrounding the consumption of insects is finally vanishing, as they’re a highly sustainable source of protein.

“Some items listed like macadamia nuts and turmeric have been household names for a while, but it’s also good to see some new exciting items on the list like the kakadu plums and red algae.”

The online store correctly predicted the rise in popularity of black pudding in 2016.

Here are the 17 to look out for in 2017:-

- Red algae

Known affectionately as ‘bacon flavoured seaweed’, red algae is the latest superfood that allows people to eat healthy without sacrificing taste.



- Kakadu plum

Also known as Gubinge, these tart, tangy fruits are a rich natural source of vitamin C and contain approximately 100 times more of the antioxidant than an orange.



- Offal

Offal could be the next superfood champion of 2017, as it is a great source of vitamins, amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids. Offal such as beef and pork hearts, liver, brain, kidney and other organs are also packed full of iron and essential antioxidants. What’s more they are cheap too – ask any butcher and you’ll go home with a bag full of offal and still have change from a fiver.



- Turmeric

Last year saw turmeric become an increasingly popular household spice, but it really looks set to explode in 2017 thanks to the healthy compound curcumin it contains.



- Goji berries

Also known as a ‘wolfberry’, Goji berries have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years. They contain a multitude of vitamins and minerals, such as iron and vitamin’s A, C and B2.



- Bone broth

Chances are you’ve seen this in supermarkets and been put off by the name, but bone broth actually has incredible flavour and contains essential minerals and protein.

- Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar offers more vitamins and minerals that white sugar, as well as added iron and zinc.

- Insects

Insects rapidly became an important and sustainable food source towards the end of 2016. Just 100g of crickets contain 214% more protein than 100g of chicken breast meat.

- Pea protein

Pea protein looks set to become 2017’s whey protein alternative, and as well as being both dairy and gluten free it is 100% vegan friendly.

- Black bean pasta

2015 had courgette spaghetti, 2016 had soybean fettuccine, now 2017 looks set to be the year of the black bean pasta craze. Unlike standard spaghetti black bean pasta is high in protein and fibre.

- Raw cacao nibs

Raw cacao nibs are great source of iron, fibre and magnesium, making them a great ingredient for desserts or just as a healthy snack.

- Goat meat

Goat meat typically contains more iron and less fat than beef, pork and lamb, and is already consumed across the globe. 2017 looks set to be the year that Britain follows suit.

- Tilapia

Tilapia is associated with a number of health benefits, including boosting metabolism, building strong bones, preventing arthritis and reducing signs of aging.

- Maca powder

Maca powder is a great natural resource of vitamins, boasting large amounts vitamins B, C, and E as well as calcium, zinc and iron to name a few.

- Buckwheat noodles

Buckwheat noodles contain no actual wheat and are the ideal replacement for any noodle-based dish.

- Avocado oil

Packed nutrients such as vitamin E that does wonders for your skin, avocado oil looks set to keep avocados high of peoples shopping lists in 2017.

- Macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts have a sweet taste and are a terrific source of energy. They also contain large amounts of vitamin A and iron, as well as zinc and calcium





