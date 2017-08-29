The weather forecast for East Riding and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

It will be cloudy and dry with patchy rain and light showers midweek.

Next weekend should be dry and sunny.

Tuesday 29 August: Cooler and rather cloudy but dry.

Wednesday 30 August: Rather cloudy with the chance of a little patchy light rain.

Thursday 31 August: Rather cloudy with the chance of a few light showers. Still cool.

Friday 1 September: Dry and sunny.

Saturday 2 September and Sunday 3 September: Dry with sunny periods.