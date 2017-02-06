The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

This week sees a battle between the Russian/Scandinavian high and the Atlantic weather systems. A weather pattern that pre-1988 would have resulted in a few weeks of snow. It still could but is less likely these days.

Tuesday 7 February: Rain at first. Becoming mainly dry but staying mostly cloudy.

Wednesday 8 February: Dry but rather cloudy. Turning colder as the wind becomes easterly.

Thursday 9 February: Cold and dry with a few bright spells.

Friday 10 February: Cold and dry with a few bright spells.

Saturday 11 February and Sunday 12 February: Still cold. Dry but brighter with sunny spells and sharp frosts at night.