The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton.

This week there will be dry, breezy conditions this week with some sunny spells.

There’s a chance of some showers on Thursday.

Monday 12 June: Dry but breezy. Bright with cloud breaking to give sunny spells. 19C

Tuesday 13 June: The odd spot of light rain possible in the morning, but mostly dry, cloudy with a few brighter spells developing later. Lighter winds.

Wednesday 14 June: Warmer and dry with sunny spells. 22C

Thursday 15 June: Rather cloudy and breezier with the chance of a few showers.

Friday 16 June: Breezy but dry with sunny spells.

The weekend: Warm and dry with lengthy spells of sunshine. 24C