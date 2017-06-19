The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

There will be some respite from the hot weather on Tuesday but the heat will be turned up again on Thursday.

Monday 19 June: Hot and sunny. 31C in the west cooler on the coast with pleasant sea breezes.

Tuesday 20 June: Temperatures back to normal which will feel significantly cooler after the previous three days. More cloud but dry with sunny spells developing by the afternoon.

Wednesday 21 June: Cloudier but dry with a few bright or sunny spells.

Thursday 22 June: The heat returns. Very warm and dry with lengthy spells of sunshine.

Friday 23 June: Dry and breezy. Fresher with sunny spells.

Next weekend: Rather cloudy at times, but dry with some bright or sunny intervals. Chance of rain late in the day on Sunday.