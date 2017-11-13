The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

Here is this week’s weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.
It is likely to be dry, cold, and bright with a chance of patchy rain on Thursday.
Monday 13 November: Cold and cloudy but dry. Remaining dry overnight.
Tuesday 14 November: Dry. Fairly cloudy but a few bright spells possible. Milder.
Wednesday 15 November: Dry and mild for mid-November with a few bright or sunny intervals.
Thursday 16 November: Cloudy with the chance of a little patchy rain in the afternoon. Slight frost overnight.
Friday 17 November: Dry with lengthy spells of sunshine.
Next weekend: Dry with sunny spells and slight frost by night.
