The week’s weather with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

It’s a tale of sunny spells and showers with some patchy rain on Saturday.

Monday 24 July: Cool and rather cloudy as moderate north-easterly winds develop with a few showers. Sunny spells developing later.

Tuesday 25 July: Dry with bright spells. Warmer inland but with cool sea breezes.

Wednesday 26 July: Dry with sunny spells, clouding over during the afternoon with rain later.

Thursday 27 July: Warmer but breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Friday 28 July: Dry and breezy with a few bright or sunny intervals.

Next weekend: Some patchy rain at times on Saturday. Dry with sunny spells on Sunday.