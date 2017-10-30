Thirkell leaves Boro ahead of Glossop trip

Scarborough Athletic utility man Dan Thirkell has left the club ahead of Tuesday night's Evo-Stik North trip to Glossop North End.

The former Tadcaster man has opted to move on in a bid to play regular first-team football.

Attacker Nathan Curtis will be another absentee in the Derbyshire hills, as he is nursing a hamstring tweak.

On a more positive note for Boro, the experienced Jamie Price returns to the squad, as does striker Billy Logan, who missed Saturday's 2-0 win against Colne through a rib injury.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Dan has told me that he wants to play football, which is fair enough.

"He feels that he needs to move on to be guaranteed a game and we wish him all the best in the future.

"This means that it is two in and two out for what is a big game tomorrow night.

"Pricey is a player who can play in a number of positions, so he is good to have back in the squad and we have Billy available as well, he gives us further options up front in the absence of Nathan."

Glossop currently sit two places and two points behind third placed Boro going into the fixture.

Boro are unbeaten on the road, while Glossop are undefeated at their Surrey Street base.

Kittrick added: "It is a tough game against a tough side. It is just a matter of keeping doing what we are doing and going there in search of a positive result."