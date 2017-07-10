This week’s weather with Trevor Appleton

This week the forecast is changable with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Monday 10 July: A few bright spells but rather a lot of cloud with showers and isolated heavy thunderstorms.

Tuesday 11 July: Cloudy and much cooler with a few scattered light showers.

Wednesday 12 July: Sunny spells and northeasterly winds making for cool conditions on the coast.

Thursday 13 July: A dry, bright morning clouding over in the afternoon with rain later in the day. Warmer.

Friday 14 July: Breezy and fresher. Dry with sunny spells.

The weekend: Near or above normal temperatures but unsettled. Rain on Saturday will be mostly light and patchy, but more persistent and heavy rain is likely on Sunday.