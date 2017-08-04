Three bids announced to provide community services in Scarborough and Ryedale

Three organisations are bidding for an £80million contract to provide adult community services in Scarborough and Ryedale, the area's clinical commissioning group has confirmed.

The three groups invited to remain in the tendering process are County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, Humber NHS Foundation Trust and North Yorkshire County Council, teaming up with GPs to bid as a consortium.

The Scarborough News revealed York Hospital Trust pulled out of providing the community services, including cancer information and fast response, due to fears it could not cover the costs - affecting around 240 jobs.

This prompted the CCG to begin a commercial tendering process for the £80.6million community contract which will run from April 3 2018 for a maximum of seven years.

NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG Chairman, Dr Phil Garnett, said: “We want to see all of our community services organised around the communities where people live and the GP practices people use, and we want to work with partners who share our vision and can overcome barriers to joint working.

“We envisage enhanced prevention and self-care at the core of our model and, if care becomes necessary, timely, integrated coordinated care and support. We want to enable providers to develop creative and innovative ways of working across organisational boundaries and we are excited to be embarking on this new and different approach to securing the bespoke services we want to see for our population.”

North Yorkshire County Council's bid is in partnership with East Coast Health Options (ECHO) Community Interest Company - a not-for-profit federation of GP practices across Scarborough and Ryedale.

The contract changes will affect the following services in Scarborough and Ryedale:

• Community nursing in Scarborough and Ryedale

• Community rehabilitation physiotherapy

• Fast Response teams

• Specialist heart failure nursing

• Specialist palliative care

• Specialist Continence

• Specialist Diabetes Nursing

• Physio and occupational therapy

• Specialist Respiratory Nursing

• Tissue Viability Nursing

• Musculoskeletal physio in Scarborough

• Cancer Information

• Malton Community In Patient Unit (Malton Hospital will remain in the Trust’s ownership therefore this will not affect other services that run out of Malton or any ancillary support staff such as estates and facilities or hospital administration)

NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG Chief Officer, Simon Cox, added: “We are pleased these organisations are interested in the opportunity to work with the CCG and its partners, over the forthcoming weeks, to develop ambitious and deliverable service propositions.

“We note the decision taken by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – our current service provider – not to take part in the tendering exercise. We recognise the Trust’s decision may create additional uncertainty, both for patients and for its hardworking and committed staff who currently deliver services in our community.

“As a result, we wish to reassure patients, carers, staff and other stakeholders that in evaluating the procurement exercise, we will take into account a number of factors, including continued well led service delivery, improvements for patients and carers, the need to protect the employment rights of any existing staff who might transfer to a new provider and the requirement to have a well-planned, safe service transition.

“We also acknowledge that York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has stated that whoever wins the contract for our Community Services can be assured of their ongoing commitment to work in partnership to continue the development of out of hospital care.”